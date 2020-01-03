Highway Update Friday, January 3

DriveBC reports compact snow on Highway 1 from Revelstoke until the B.C./Alberta border, causing slipper patches and winter driving conditions. Watch for slushy sections as well.

When heading east to Revelstoke, anticipate poor visibility in the snow sheds due to lighting failure. Electrical maintainance will be ongoing throughout the day to fix this issue.

Maintenance also continues on Highway 1 between Columbia West FSR and Quartz Creek FSR until Saturday, January 25, with 20 minute delays expected both ways.

On Highway 95, watch for slipper sections between Golden and Radium due to compact snow.