Highway Update, Friday January 24

A vehicle incident has led to Highway 1 being closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden. The assesment is still ongoing.

Highway 1 will be closed just east of Revelstoke at 10 a.m. for planned avalanche control between Woolsey Creek Brudge and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk. Anticipated time of re-opening is 1 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed between Hemlock Grove Boardwalk and Beaver Valley Rd for additional avalanche control, with an estimated time of re-opening at 1 p.m.

Anticipate up to 20 minute delays out by Quartz Creek FSR just west of Golden, as maintenance in the area continues. The construction is expected to wrap up this weekend, according to DriveBC.

Limited visibility due to fog has been reported along Highway 1 just west of Golden, heading towards Revelstoke, starting at the western boundary of Glacier National Park.

Compact snow is causing slippery sections between the western boundary of Glacier National Park, extending past Golden to the western boundary of Yoho National Park, with slushy sections as well.

Highway 95 reports slippery sections between Golden and Radium.