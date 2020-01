On Highway 1, watch for slippery sections between Three Valley Avalanche Gate just west of Revelstoke, all the way to the B.C./Alberta border due to compact snow.

Maintenance continues on Highway 1 in the Quartz Creek Bridge area, causing up to 20 minute delays due to traffic control.

Watch for slippery sections of road along Highway 95 between Golden and Radium due to compact snow as well.