Traffic has been shut down on Eckhardt Drive West and northbound Riverside Drive

Highway 97 has been shut down after a car ran into a bridge in Penticton shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ambulances are attending to the crash at Riverside Drive and Eckhardt Avenue West (Hwy 97). Traffic has been shut down on Eckhardt Drive West, as well as northbound on Riverside Drive.

The seriousness of the crash is not yet known. Penticton Western News staff is en route to the scene.

READ MORE: Environment Canada continues weather alert for Okanagan highways

Brendan Shykora