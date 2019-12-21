Highway partially closed after truck crashes on bridge in Penticton

Traffic has been shut down on Eckhardt Drive West and northbound Riverside Drive

Highway 97 has been shut down in one direction after a truck ran into the North bridge in Penticton shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ambulances are attending to the crash at Riverside Drive and Eckhardt Avenue West (Hwy 97). Traffic has been shut down on Eckhardt Drive West, as well as northbound on Riverside Drive.

The incident involved one vehicle with two occupants and no injuries were sustained, according to an RCMP officer at the scene.

The officer said the truck, travelling, north, lost control ans swerved into a cement barricade. as the truck ran into a concrete divider in the middle of the bridge.

Debris is still littered across the road, and the officer estimates it will be at least a couple hours before will be fully open.

Traffic across the North bridge out of Penticton past Riverside drive is down to one lane after a vehicle incident. pic.twitter.com/ByXXJtDNMm — Penticton Western News (@PentictonNews) December 22, 2019

Traffic is moving in one direction but is backed up considerably on the highway heading towards the bridge.

Brendan Shykora