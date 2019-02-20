Highway one will be closed tomorrow for avalanche control near Golden

There is planned avalanche work tomorrow on Highway 1 east of Golden. It will be between Golden Donald Upper Rd and Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop Rd for 12.7 km, which is nine km west of West Boundary of Yoho National Park to two km east of Golden. The highway will be closed between 2:00 pm and 4 pm MST. Go to DriveBC for updates.
