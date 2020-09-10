Highway incident on the Fraser Bridge in Hope causing traffic delays

Road in Hope is open to traffic but motorists are asked to watch for crews on the shoulder

Highway incident on the Fraser Bridge in Hope on Sept. 10, 2020. (DriveBC)

Delays can be expected for those travelling Highway 1 near Hope, in both directions after an incident on the Fraser Bridge.

DriveBC is reporting a “vehicle incident” between Water Avenue and Haig Station Road in Hope at about 6:40 a.m.

Road is open to traffic but motorists are to expect delays, and to watch for traffic control crews on the shoulder.

