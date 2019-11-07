Highway delays today between Fernie and Hosmer

Motorists can expect minor delays and single lane alternating traffic, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mainroad crews will be installing a culvert under Highway 3, approximately 6 kilometres East of Fernie, Thursday Nov. 7.

Maintenance is planned at Hartley Creek by Dicken Road, and motorists can expect minor delays and single lane alternating traffic from 7:30 a.m. until about 4 p.m.

Mainroad apologized for the short notice last night in their release, and reminded drivers to obey signs and traffic control personnel, and watch for roadside workers.

“Please show respect for all roadside crews – slow down,” said Mainroad in a release.

