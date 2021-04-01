Highway crash involving semi and boat gnarls Vernon traffic

Traffic backed up to weigh scales on Hwy. 97 northbound lanes

Traffic is bumper-to-bumper on Hwy. 97A north of Vernon April 1, 2021, while emergency crews respond to a two-vehicle incident involving a semi. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a vehicle T-boned by a semi on Highway 97 north of Vernon.

It appears a boat and trailer were struck by the semi.

BX-Swan Lake firefighters are on scene at Meadowlark Road where the crash is affecting northbound traffic.

Traffic is backed up to the weigh stations around one kilometre south of the scene.

A two-vehicle crash involving a semi has slowed northbound traffic on Highway 97A, April 1, 2021. (Jacob Regamey - Facebook)

