Highway closed east of Revelstoke

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident in Glacier National Park

The TransCanada highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden due to a vehicle incident. (File photo)

Highway 1 is closed between Revelstoke and Golden due to a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC the current estimated time of reopening is 3 p.m. PST.

There is no detour available.

REMINDER – #BCHwy1 – CLOSED due to a vehicle incident between #GoldenBC and #Revelstoke. No detour available, assessment in progress. Next update at approximately 2:30 PM MDT. Estimated time of opening 4:00 PM MDT.

More info: https://t.co/U4ZTx62pPT#Sicamous pic.twitter.com/aGw0k4ARJ3 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 5, 2021

