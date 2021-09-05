The TransCanada highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden due to a vehicle incident. (File photo)

Highway closed east of Revelstoke

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident in Glacier National Park

Highway 1 is closed between Revelstoke and Golden due to a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC the current estimated time of reopening is 3 p.m. PST.

There is no detour available.

