Multiple landslides have closed Highway 99 as of the morning of Saturday, Sept. 19. (Photo submitted)

Highway 99 closed due to Rockslide near Lillooet

Crews are currently working to clear the road

  • Sep. 19, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Multiple rockslides have closed off Highway 99 between Smith Road and Medicine Man Road this morning.

There are reports of “multiple debris flows” and combined with last night’s storm it’s likely heavy rain caused the rockslides. Dawson Road Maintenance is currently working to clear the three-kilometre long obstructions that stretch 41 to 44 km from Lillooet.

Crews are currently clearing rocks from both directions and include a crew for Lillooet and Gold Bridge. The next update on drive B.C. will come at noon on their progress.

100 Mile House Free Press

Previous story
Heart of the City – Jason Scherr
Next story
Month-long water quality advisory still in effect for Rupert residents

Just Posted

Most Read