Highway 99 closed due to Rockslide near Lillooet

Crews are currently working to clear the road

Multiple landslides have closed Highway 99 as of the morning of Saturday, Sept. 19. (Photo submitted)

Multiple rockslides have closed off Highway 99 between Smith Road and Medicine Man Road this morning.

There are reports of “multiple debris flows” and combined with last night’s storm it’s likely heavy rain caused the rockslides. Dawson Road Maintenance is currently working to clear the three-kilometre long obstructions that stretch 41 to 44 km from Lillooet.

Crews are currently clearing rocks from both directions and include a crew for Lillooet and Gold Bridge. The next update on drive B.C. will come at noon on their progress.

Lillooet-Pioneer road is closed between 60 km and 80 km from Lillooet due to multiple debris flows. Assessment in progress. please check DriveBC for latest updates.https://t.co/QClrfjxccj#LillooetBC #GoldBridgeBC #BridgeRiverValley #BCHwy99 pic.twitter.com/o5N7biPREA — Dawson Road Maintenance – Cariboo (@DawsonRoadMaint) September 19, 2020

100 Mile House Free Press