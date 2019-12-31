Highway 97C partially reopen near Merritt after truck fire

DriveBC is also warning drivers to avoid highway roads for non-essential travel due to heavy snow

Highway 97C reopened to single-lane alternating traffic late Tuesday morning, after a commercial truck carrying dangerous goods caught fire.

Police were called to the area east of the Highway 5A Aspen Grove junction around 1 a.m. and arrived to find the truck carrying “extremely volatile” material, prompting the closure of one of the province’s major routes.

DriveBC said the road was allowing a trickle of vehicles through shortly before 11 a.m.

OPEN – #BCHwy97C at #AspenGrove to single lane traffic after earlier vehicle incident, drive carefully and expect delays. #Kelowna — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 31, 2019

Transport Canada has been notified of the incident.

Meanwhile, a snowfall warning remains in effect for the Central and North Okanagan.

A total of 20 to 30 cm of snow is expected over the North Okanagan, Shuswap and North Thompson, by Tuesday evening. While in the Central and South Thompson region 10 to 15 cm of snow is forecast.

