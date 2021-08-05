Highway 97A reopened on Thursday, Aug. 5. (CSRD photo)

Highway 97A reopens after closure due to Two Mile wildfire

DriveBC announced the reopening around 9 a.m. on Aug. 5

  • Aug. 5, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Travelling south from Sicamous will no longer require a detour.

Highway 97A has reopened after a lengthy closure due to the Two Mile Road wildfire.

DriveBC announced the reopening around 9 a.m. on Aug. 5, alongside a travel advisory between Mara Heights Road and Mervyn Road.

Traffic may not stop inside that stretch of the highway and motorists must follow the orders of traffic control in the area.

Read more: Highway 97A near Sicamous expected to reopen on Thursday

Read more: Golf Tour 2021: Tongue-in-cheek Shuswap tournament a source of lifelong friendships

@roman_reportszachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lake Country Calendar

Previous story
Housing market moderates in July
Next story
Evacuation alert lifted for over 600 OK Falls properties near Thomas Creek fire

Just Posted