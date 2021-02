Drive BC is reporting a closure of Highway 97A south of Enderby. (Drive BC Image)

The highway is closed as crews recover a crashed vehicle.

Drive BC reports Highway 97A is closed south of Enderby for a vehicle recovery.

The closure is near the highway’s intersection with Back Enderby Road about 8km south of Enderby. A detour is in effect using McLeery and Lansdowne Roads. Drivers in the area should watch out for traffic control in the area.

An update on the condition of the road is expected at 6 p.m.

