Highway is closed to all traffic in both directions

The bridge on Coalmont Road is closed to due to debris.

Highway 97A is closed due to a vehicle incident at Springbend Road north of Enderby.

The highway is closed in both directions and an assessment is in progress.

A detour is available via Highway 97B and Highway 1. The next update will be at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22.

For information and updates, go to www.drivebc.ca.

editorial@accjournal.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Vernon Morning Star