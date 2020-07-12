The wheel that had its tire blown off due to a pothole, according to John Kite. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

Highway 97 to be repaved in 100 Mile House following complaints

'It's been over a month now since those holes have been developing'

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) has announced they’ll start resurfacing Highway 97 through 100 Mile House and Lac la Hache later this summer.

A tender for the project will go out later this month to resurface Highway 97 from Campbell Road to Canim-Hendrix Lake Road and Begg Road to Enterprise Road.

“This project will improve the safety and reliability of this important corridor for 100 Mile House area residents and travellers,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “This is something that the community has asked for and we are pleased to deliver on it.”

Last week local resident, John Kite, complained about the potholes on Highway 97.

“It’s been over a month now since those holes have been developing.”

On Saturday, July 4, his wife hit one of the holes going northbound and it blew the tire, leaving the rim ruined as well in addition to a bit of body damage.

“All they’ve got is a small sign at each end of town… the yellow sign showing bumps.”

Within a half an hour they saw another car pulled over a little further down with the same tire blown. On the Sunday they saw another car with the same tire blown a little past the pothole.

“How many others? Kal Tire must be doing great business.”

Whoever is responsible for the Highway should have blocked off the lane until it was fixed, he says.

“The hole that blew the tire is about four to five inches deep and about 12 inches circular,” he says. “I think the public should be aware of what all is going on.”

The current highway surface is nearing the end of its service life, and this repaving will help reduce the costs of ongoing maintenance work, according to MOTI. The project is slated to finish June 2021.

“Public safety is of paramount concern to the District of 100 Mile House,” said Mitch Campsall, Mayor of 100 Mile House. “We are very grateful to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure in its recognition of the importance of this project to move forward as expeditiously as possible. The ministry responded favourably to concerns raised by the community and you can’t ask for much more, thank you.”

Once the project begins, drivers can expect minor delays and, at times, single lane alternating traffic. The ministry appreciates people’s patience during this resurfacing work. Drivers are reminded to obey construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

