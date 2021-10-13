Traffic has slowed down due to an incident on the highway just south of Penticton. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Highway 97 south of Penticton slowed due to vehicle collision

One lane is currently closed due to the incident

  • Oct. 13, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Sandhill Road in Penticton has traffic on the highway slowed.

First responders are on the scene and one lane of the highway heading south out of Penticton is closed.

It is not currently known whether there were any injuries involved.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A reporter for the Penticton Western News is on the scene.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News

Previous story
COVID exposures reported at 28 Langley schools over two-week period
Next story
City crew finds ‘possible’ human remains in Newton

Just Posted