Highway 97 south of Penticton slowed due to vehicle collision

One lane is currently closed due to the incident

Traffic has slowed down due to an incident on the highway just south of Penticton. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Sandhill Road in Penticton has traffic on the highway slowed.

First responders are on the scene and one lane of the highway heading south out of Penticton is closed.

It is not currently known whether there were any injuries involved.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A reporter for the Penticton Western News is on the scene.

