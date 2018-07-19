Highway 97 reopens following wildfire

Highway between Peachland and Summerland is single lane alternating, with delays expected

Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland is open in both directions once again, but traffic is moving slowly.

The road is single lane alternating traffic, with an RCMP escort.

According to DriveBC, motorists should expect travel delays as firefighters and crews are working in the area.

Motorists are being warmed to obey traffic control and slow to 60 km/h in the fire zone.

An alternate route via Highway 97C, Highway 5A and Highway 3 is in place for motorists travelling from Kelowna to the South Okanagan.

On Wednesday afternoon, the highway was closed as the result of a wildfire in the area.

