Highway 97 has been reopened in Cache Creek to regular traffic after being closed due to flooding, according to Drive BC.

On Friday Evening, water had breached culverts at Quarts Road and Highway 97 and flooded several properties and washed out areas on Highways 1 and 97. The community is under a state of emergency.

Highway 1 is also now open.

Sandbagging will take place in Cache Creek throughout the day.