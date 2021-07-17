Highway 97 partially closed and medevac helicopter en route north of Vernon

It is not known the extent of any injuries involved

A car reportedly was on fire north of Vernon on Highway 97. The southbound lanes have been closed according to DriveBC and a medevac helicopter deployed. (Facebook)

A vehicle incident on Highway 97 north of Vernon closed the southbound lanes around 6 p.m. according to DriveBC.

A medevac helicopter is currently en route to the site, and multiple photos shared on social media show a vehicle had been on fire.

The incident occured between Elmwood Road and Stickle Road.

There is no time announced for when the highway will be fully reopened.

It is not known the extent of any injuries that may be involved.

