Highway 97 in the South Okanagan now open after accident cleared

An accident has closed Highway 97 in both directions

  • Apr. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Update 9:10 p.m.

DriveBC has reported that the accident on Highway 97 has been cleared and the road is now open.

An accident has closed Highway 97 in both directions just north of Summerland near Callan Road.

