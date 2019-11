A police incident closed the area between Spall Road and Cooper Road

Highway 97 in Kelowna was closed between Spall and Cooper Road, Tuesday morning, following a police incident.

The highway was closed for several hours while emergency crews were on scene.

A detour was available via Springfield Road or Enterprise Way.

The road opened just before 7 a.m. for the morning commute.

More to come.

