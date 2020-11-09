Highway 97 crash stalls Vernon traffic

A two-vehicle collision stalled southbound traffic on Highway 97 near the army camp in Vernon on Nov. 9, 2020. (Kerry Hutter - Contributed)

A two-vehicle collision has closed southbound lanes on Vernon’s Highway 97 near the army camp after an early season dusting of snow.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and Vernon Fire and Rescue Services responded to the collision that occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this point.

More information regarding this incident will be added as it becomes available.

**HIGHWAY CLOSED** Vehicle incident on #BCHwy97 in #VernonBC at the Cadet Camp has closed the highway in both directions. Assessment is in progress. Check @DriveBC for updates on this event and others. @TranBC pic.twitter.com/AVUV5KpAEH — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) November 10, 2020

The early November snowfall has made the drive home for commuters problematic with accidents reported in both Lake Country and Kelowna. Motorists compared Hwy. 33 to an ice rink.

The first snowfall occurred in October which sent motorists sliding. RCMP and fire crews were kept busy Oct. 23 and a spokesperson from the city reminded motorists to slow down and drive to condition.

