Highway 97 crash north of Penticton sends one car into Okanagan Lake

Another car was spotted facing south with its front driver-side wheel bent nearly horizontally

Emergency crews responded after a crash sent a car into Okanagan Lake, slowing down traffic near Kickinee Park Friday afternoon.

A marine rescue crew from the Penticton Fire Department, along with a fire rescue crew attended the scene, along with paramedics and police at around 3 p.m. Friday.

It isn’t clear the extent of injuries, as a pair of people were seen climbing out of the lake and no ambulances were seen rushing from the scene.

A white car was seen nose-first in the lake, submerged up to its windshield, while a red car was seen with significant damage to its front driver-side wheel well in the southbound lane. The wheel on the red car was bent to a near-horizontal position, and the exterior of the wheel well had been torn away.

Traffic was slowed effectively to a halt heading northbound, but was opened to a single lane, while southbound was moving slowly but with both lanes open.

The marine rescue crew returned to quarters almost immediately upon arrival, and the fire rescue crew had left by around 3:45 p.m.

The cause of the crash is not clear at this point.