Motorists should expect delays in the 141 Mile area

Williams Lake RCMP are responding to a vehicle incident on Highway 97 in the area of 141 Mile.

Highway 97 is currently closed.

It has been snowing throughout the day in the area, with many of the roads snow-covered.

Drive BC said there are reports of a “major vehicle incident” and that motorists should expect delays.

