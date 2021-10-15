(Dave Ogilvie photo)

Highway 97 closed south of West Kelowna after reports of car crashing into lake

Highway closed in both directions; no detour available

  • Oct. 15, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Highway 97 is closed in both directions between West Kelowna and Peachland due to a vehicle incident.

According to a witness on scene, a vehicle may have gone over an embankment into the lake.

The highway is currently closed in both directions between Buchanan Road and Seclusion Bay Road. No detour is available and traffic in the area is at a standstill.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP and BC Highway Patrol for further information.

More to come.

READ MORE: Westside Road closure to cause delays between Vernon and Kelowna

@michaelrdrguezmichael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Vernon Morning Star

Previous story
Chilliwack church pastor sentenced to 14 months jail in child porn case
Next story
Parksville council passes motion to allow SD69 students return to Parksville Community Centre kitchen

Just Posted