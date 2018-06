The collision involved a semi-trailer truck and an SUV

A two-vehicle incident has closed Highway 97 1 km south of Quesnel this morning. Karen Powell photo

Highway 97 has been closed in both directions around 1 km south of Quesnel, near Quartz Road, due to a collision between a semi-trailer truck and an SUV.

RCMP and emergency responders are on the scene.

Traffic is being rerouted via Maple Drive, Red Bluff Road and Sales Road.

The RCMP released a statement at 11:15 a.m. saying police are continuing to investigate and cannot release further details at this time.

The Observer will update as we know more.