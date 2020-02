Highway 97 is closed in both directions due to a rock slide between Loon Lake and 26 Mile Frontage Road, nine kilometres south of Clinton. Assessment, according to Drive BC, is in progress.

No time of reopening estimated at this point.

A mudslide has also closed Big Bar Road between Desmond Road and Big Bar Ferry, one kilometre north of Clinton. Assessment is in progress and there is no detour available.