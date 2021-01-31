BC Hydro shows the area of Spallumcheen without power Sunday morning, Jan. 31, the result of a motor-vehicle incident Saturday evening that has also closed Highway 97 in both directions. (BC Hydro photo)

Highway 97 closed, power out in Spallumcheen

Motor-vehicle incident Saturday night resulted in downed power lines across highway

  • Jan. 31, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Highway 97 north of Vernon remains closed in both directions Sunday morning, Jan. 31, following downed power lines across the highway that occured Saturday evening, the result of a motor-vehicle incident.

AIM Roads tweeted Sunday morning, just after 8:30, that the road is expected to reopen at around 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, about 1,000 Spallumcheen residents remain without power as a result of the incident. A Hydro crew is expected to arrive on-scene at about 10 a.m.

