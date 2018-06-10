Highway 97 is closed in both directions from 70 Mile to 10 kilometres south of 93 Mile. A detour is currently available.

Highway 97 closed in both directions south of 100 Mile due to MVI

Drive BC is reporting Highway 97 is closed in both directions from 70 Mile House to 10 kilometres south of 93 Mile due to a motor vehicle incident.

A detour is available for northbound traffic via North Bonaparte Road, to North Green Road to 83 Road.

Southbound traffic can detour through 83 Road, to North Green Road to North Bonaparte Road.

The detour route is available here.

As of 4:37 p.m. Sunday an assessment was still in progress, with no estimated time of reopening.

