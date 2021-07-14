Highway 97 closed in both directions at 83 Mile: Drive BC

An evacuation alert for the Flat Lake wildfire was expanded July 13

Highway 97 at 83 Mile has been closed Wednesday, July 14 due to a forest fire. (DriveBC map)

Update: 8:30 a.m.

Highway 97 is again closed Wednesday morning, according to Drive BC. Limited visibility and heavy smoke are reported.

Update: 8:15 a.m.

Highway 97 has been reopened at 83 Mile Road, however a Drive BC travel advisory remains in place due to heavy smoke and poor visibility.

Update: 7 a.m.

DriveBC is cautioning motorists to expect changing road conditions and heavy smoke between 83 Mile Road and Montessa Dr.

Highway 97 remains closed in both directions due to the Flat Lake wildfire.

Southbound alternate route via Highway 24 to Highway 5. Northbound alternate route Highway 1 to Hwy 5.

Original story:

A wildfire has closed Highway 97 just south of 70 Mile House.

The highway is currently closed in both directions at 83 Mile Wednesday (July 14) at 6:30 a.m. due to the Flat Lake fire.

“There is a wildfire at Montessa Drive 16 km north of 70 Mile House,” notes DriveBC.

Estimated time of opening not available. Alternate route via Highway 24 to Highway 5. Next update time 7 a.m.

The Flat Lake fire is located 27 kilometres southwest of 100 Mile and west of Flat Lake. According to BC Wildfire Service’s website, the Flat Lake fire is a wildfire of note, and has grown to about 1,000 hectares since being discovered July 8.

Tuesday evening (July 13), an evacuation alert for the area has been expanded by the Cariboo Regional District for 93 parcels in the Flat Lake area. The alert now covers 9,988 hectares.

Highway 20 in the Chilcotin is also closed in two sections due to out of control wildfires.

More to come.

