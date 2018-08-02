Highway 97 closed from Cache Creek to Clinton due to mudslides

No detour available to Loon Lake Road

Highway 97 is closed in both directions between Clinton and Cache Creek because of mudslides, according to Drive BC.

Alternate routes are available on Highway 24 to Highway 5 but no detour is available to Loon Lake Road, according to Drive BC.

There’s no estimated time of opening, with the next update expected at 4 p.m., according to Drive BC.

