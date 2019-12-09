Highway 97 closed due to motor vehicle incident involving loaded lumber truck

Highway 97 between Williams Lake and Quesnel is closed Monday afternoon due to a motor vehicle incident involving a transport truck carrying lumber and at least one other vehicle.

Motorists are reporting to the Tribune that traffic is stopped in both directions.

Images from the scene show the transport truck flipped on its side into the ditch and a passenger vehicle also in the ditch.

Drive BC is reporting the incident is approximately 25 kilometres north of Williams Lake, north of Lynes Creek Road.

Williams Lake RCMP and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue are on scene.

There is no other information available at this time

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.