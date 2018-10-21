Highway 97 closed at Clinton Sunday morning

Highway 97 is currently closed in both directions at Clinton.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident between McDonald Avenue and Big Bar Road. An assessment is in progress as of 7:34 a.m. and no detour is available.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening.

