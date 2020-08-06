Highway 97 closed as fire burns between Summerland and Penticton

Emergency vehicles are at the scene near Sage Mesa

A portion of Highway 97 is closed between Summerland and Penticton because of a wildfire.

According to DriveBC, the southbound lanes of the highway are closed between Wharf Street in Summerland and Burnaby Ave. W. in Penticton.

Emergency vehicles are on the scene and an assessment is in progress.

A detour is not available.

#BCHwy97 north of Sage Mesa Dr in #Penticton – Grass fire has southbound lanes closed. Traffic is getting through in both directions in the northbound lanes. Crews on scene. Expect delays. #SummerlandBC #PeachlandBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 6, 2020

A tactical evacuation is underway and around 40 homes within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen could be affected.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake Country Calendar