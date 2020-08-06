Brennan Phillips

Highway 97 closed as fire burns between Summerland and Penticton

Emergency vehicles are at the scene near Sage Mesa

  • Aug. 6, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A portion of Highway 97 is closed between Summerland and Penticton because of a wildfire.

According to DriveBC, the southbound lanes of the highway are closed between Wharf Street in Summerland and Burnaby Ave. W. in Penticton.

Emergency vehicles are on the scene and an assessment is in progress.

A detour is not available.

A tactical evacuation is underway and around 40 homes within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen could be affected.

