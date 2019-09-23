Highway 97 closed after multi-vehicle collision in West Kelowna

One person remains trapped in their vehicle

Emergency services closed Highway 97 in both directions after a multi-vehicle collision Monday night. (Dave Ogilvie)

Highway 97 is virtually closed in both directions in West Kelowna after a multi-vehicle collision on Monday night.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. between three vehicles and a three ton truck north bound on Highway 97 just past Boucherie Road.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97 – CLOSED NORTHBOUND at Boucherie Rd. (1 km North of #WestKelowna). Assessment in progress, detour SB via Boucherie Rd to Skeena Rd & NB Westside Rd off ramp to Skeena Rd. Next update time at 12:00 AM. Expect major delays. Details: https://t.co/u6ik4cxp6l — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 24, 2019

An eye witness said one person remains trapped in their vehicle and emergency services remain on scene.

The highway appears to be closed from Hudson Road to Westside Road with one southbound lane of traffic getting by.

DriveBC estimates the highway won’t be reopened until tomorrow. It did not provide an estimated time for reopening.

To get around the accident a detour has been set up.

For south bound drives exit the highway at Boucherie Road to Skeena Road and then back onto Highway 97. For north bound drives exit the highway at Westside road to Skeena Road before turning onto Boucherie Road then back onto Highway 97.

More to come.

Paul Clarke

Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division