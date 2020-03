DriveBC reports there is no detour at this time

Highway 97 is closed 40 kilometres north of Wildwood due to a truck hauling car tires starting on fire. (Facebook photo)

Highway 97 is closed 40 kilometres north of Wildwood due to a truck fire.

A witness at the scene about 10 minutes north of McLeese lake noted a truck hauling car tires started on fire.

No one was injured.

DriveBC is reporting that no detour is available and drivers are asked to watch for traffic control.

A webcam view on the DriveBC website also shows that snow is falling in the area.

