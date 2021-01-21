Highway 97 Brewing gets green light to move to downtown Penticton

Highway 97 is moving into the former Mile Zero Wine Bar on Ellis St.

Highway 97 Brewing owners Nick and John Kapusty are excited about moving to downtown Penticton at 200 Ellis St. with a bigger taproom and and patio. (Western News file photo)

Penticton city council has given Highway 97 Brewing the go-ahead to move into the former Mile Zero Wine Bar building on Ellis Street.

The brewery will be allowed to keep its exterior patio open until 11 p.m., with no amplified music outdoors after 9 p.m.

The proposal received a number of letters of support from the brewery’s potential new neighbours including Hoodoo Advenutures climbing gym owner Lyndie Hill.

There were a few letters of concerns about parking and noise.

Mayor John Vassilaki recused himself from the vote. Council was unanimously in support of Highway 97’s request for their brewery lounge and liquor license to be moved.

Highway 97 owner John Kapusty is excited about moving downtown to 200 Ellis St. and if all goes well, beer will start flowing before the start of summer, he said.

The new taproom will have seating for 97 people. The exterior patio can hold 42.

Highway 97 is currently located on Highway 97, hence the name, and across from the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The new location on Ellis St. puts them right downtown and across the road from the Cannery Brewery. Once open, that means Penticton’s downtown will have five breweries all within walking distance of each other, joined by Bad Tattoo, Slackwater, Neighbourhood and Cannery Brewing.

More to come.

Penticton Western News