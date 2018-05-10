Facebook

Highway 8 remains closed in Merritt

Water has rushed over the 10-mile bridge near Merritt closing the road.

  • May. 10, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Highway 8 remains closed in both directions in Merritt at 10 Mile Bridge due to a rapid increased in flood waters.

Water gushing over the highway first closed the road on May 7, 2018.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure states that maintenance crews will continue emergency work throughout the day. Emergency vehicles will continue to have access as needed.

There is currently no estimated time of opening.

A video posted from the scene shows water running over the highway.

Related: Highway 3 west of Keremeos remains closed

Related: Evacuation order for 54 properties in Okanagan Falls

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweldcarmen.weld@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Highway 3 between Keremeos, Hedley closed
Next story
One person hurt in fire in north Nanaimo

Just Posted

Highway 8 remains closed in Merritt

  • 19 hours ago

 

Nanaimo dogs recognized for blood and bravery

  • 19 hours ago

 

Multi-purpose sports court officially opens at Harewood Centennial Park

 

Picture this: endoscopy innovation being rolled out across Fraser Health region

  • 19 hours ago

 

Most Read