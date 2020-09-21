Highway 7 closed at Ruby Creek after vehicle incident

Highway 7 has been closed in both directions near Ruby Creek after a vehicle incident.

The incident is between Ohana and Chawathil roads, DriveBC stated, and advised drivers to take Highway 1 as an alternate route.

An update from Drive BC is coming at 1 p.m.

