Highway 7 closed at Ruby Creek after vehicle incident

Highway 7 has been closed in both directions near Ruby Creek after a vehicle incident.
The incident is between Ohana and Chawathil roads, DriveBC stated, and advised drivers to take Highway 1 as an alternate route.
An update from Drive BC is coming at 1 p.m.
CLOSED – #BCHwy7– Vehicle incident has closed the highway near #RubyCreekBC. Assessment in progress, alternate route via #BCHwy1. Next update 1:00 PM.
Details here: https://t.co/8JwNn8l4dq#AgassizBC #HopeBC pic.twitter.com/XfhxruD5Wj
— DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) September 21, 2020
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:emelie.peacock@hopestandard.com
@emelie_writesLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter