Highway 7 closed as fire crews battle brush fire near Agassiz

UPDATE: Highway 7 is expected to reopen to single-lane alternating traffic Wednesday night once air operations have concluded their work – likely after dark.

A brush fire near Seabird Island completely closed Highway 7 in both directions between Seabird Bluffs and Johnson Slough rest area Wednesday afternoon, and the blaze is reportedly spreading thanks to the dry ground conditions and high temperatures.

The fire is approximately four kilometres north of Seabird Island Road – just off Highway 7, with brush burning up the hillside near the bluffs.

In a media release, the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment said the blaze appeared to start from a vehicle with a flat tire, and has since gained intensity.

CLOSED – #BCHwy7 in #Agassiz so that water bombers can assist in fighting the wildfire at Seabird Bluffs. Assessment is ongoing, use #BCHwy1 as alternate route. Next update at 2:00 PM. Expect heavy delays and congestion. #FraserValley — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 8, 2018

We're responding to a new ~0.5 ha #BCwildfire between #HopeBC and Agassiz, just west of #BCHwy7. Airtankers are working the fire. Follow @DriveBC for updates on highway closures due to airtanker operations. 4 helicopters and an officer also on site. 3 more firefighters en route. pic.twitter.com/GjYGI2M2sk — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 8, 2018

Agassiz, Popkum and Seabird Island fire departments are on scene, working with BC Wildfire bombers and four helicopters dumping water buckets on the 0.5-hectare fire.

An Agassiz firefighter reportedly suffered heat stroke while fighting the blaze and was transported to Chilliwack General Hospital while another was taken back to the fire hall to recover.

Highway 1 is recommended as an alternate route for motorists.

Updates to come.