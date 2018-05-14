Coldstream Ranch cows are surrounded by lakes as flood waters breach banks near Lavington at the Postill Pit. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Highway 6 washed out, again

UPDATE: Wash out 10 kilometres east of Cherryville

Highway 6 has seen its fair share of flooding this spring.

The main thoroughfare between Vernon and the Monashees was washed out last week, east of Cherryville. And it has once again been washed out 10 kilometres east of Cherryvile.

The road is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic.

High water in Lavington also flooded Highway 6 last week. Several homes in the area were impacted, as well as a number of agricultural properties, including the new Vegpro site (formerly Coldstream Ranch land).

Meanwhile Coldstream Ranch general manager Brad McKim says the flooding situation is similar to last year.

“It’s manageable. I don’t think it’s going to get any worse.”

Following record floods last year, he expects this could be the norm from now on.

“It’s definitely changed, last year was a unique year and this year we’re seeing the same thing.”

A couple of Highway 6 properties were on evacuation alert, along with seven addresses on Kirkland Drive in Coldstream, but those have since been lifted.

Meanwhile, two of the three alerts at Killiney Beach have been lifted.

See Evacuation alerts rescinded for some near Killiney Beach

But flood concerns are still in effect as temperatures are set to soar in the Okanagan.

See Temperatures soar to record breaking heights

