Highway 6 limited in North Okanagan

Another crash is interrupting traffic flow in Lumby.
DriveBC reports a collision on Highway 6 between Shuswap Avenue and Rawlings Lake Road.
Single alternating traffic for 20 minute intervals is in effect.
There was a logging truck rollover earlier Thursday morning on Mabel Lake Road causing significant traffic delays.
School buses were delayed 25-45 minutes due to the incident, which saw two people taken to hospital.
BUSSSING ALERT UPDATE RT 45 TRINITY VALLEY RD- the bus was delayed due to a road closure and will be running 25 to 45 minutes behind.
— School District 22 (@SD22Vernon) October 1, 2020
Meanwhile Highway 6 is also closed in Vernon/Coldstream from Kalamalka and Aberdeen roads due to an RCMP blockade.
