Highway 6 closed near Cherryville due to fallen tree

Power outages are also affecting close to 250 people in the area as of 2 p.m.

Highway 6 EW has been closed due to a fallen tree four kilometres east of Cherryville Saturday, March 7, 2020. (DriveBC photo)

Highway 6 near Cherryville has been closed due to a fallen tree blocking the road, according to DriveBC.

The tree is located between Puckett Road and Creighton Valley Road, four kilometres east of Cherryville. An assessment is in progress.

A detour is no longer available as of 12:38 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Earlier in the day DriveBC reported a detour was in effect for non-commercial vehicles only.

Drivers are advised to expect major delays due to congestion and to watch for traffic control.

A DriveBC update will be available at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

Power outages are also affecting residents in the area. As of 2:08 p.m. Saturday, 218 BC Hydro customers are without power east of Lumby Mabel Lake Road. The outage was first reported around 8:45 a.m. and was caused by a tree down across power lines. Crews were expected to arrive at the scene by 11:45 a.m. More than 750 people were without power in the area earlier in the day.

Another 37 residents are without power along Creighton Valley Road. The power has been off since 10:14 a.m. Crews have been assigned to the area.

READ MORE: Bids are in for Lumby arena upgrades

READ MORE: Vernon arena attendant saves hockey player

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star