Highway 5 road conditions

Highway 5, about 15 km south of Avola, looking north at 7:18 a.m. DriveBC photo

Motorists are advised to watch for slippery sections between McLure Ferry Road and Mount Olie St for 45.4 km —13 km south of Barriere to 2 km south of Little Fort. Compact snow has been reported.

There’s also limited visibility with snow between Webb Road and McMurphy Pullout; SA Boundary for 81.1 km — 2 km south of Little Fort to 18 km south of Avola. Watch for slippery sections and compact snow.

Also, be on the lookout for slippery sections between McMurphy Pullout; SA Boundary and Clemina Overhead Bridge for 117.2 km — 18 km south of Avola to 29 km south of Valemount.

Highway 5, northbound, will see utility work between Wire Cache Rest Area and Avola Bridge for 14.2 km until Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. Motorists can expect single-lane alternating traffic.

