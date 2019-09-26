Highway 5 reduced to single lane traffic near Vavenby

Highway 5 has been reduced to single lane traffic near Lloyd Road near Vavenby due to downed hydro lines. The road should re-open around 4:30 p.m.
newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Road should re-open around 4:30 p.m.
Highway 5 has been reduced to single lane traffic near Lloyd Road near Vavenby due to downed hydro lines. The road should re-open around 4:30 p.m.
newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Dr. Rose Murphy, from Simon Fraser University, is a guest of First Things First Okanagan
The writ has dropped. The candidates are out on the road, knocking on doors and mainstreeting.
Arne Sahlen will present "Beethoven - the man, the music, the marvel" in Kimberley and Cranbrook this Sunday, September 29: 3:00 pm at Kimberley United Church (10 Boundary St, near Centennial Park) and 6:00 pm at The Dwelling Place (2324 2nd Street S, near Cranbrook golf course). Early evening in Cranbrook allows for daylight driving. Admission is by donation toward piano tuning and repairs at the two multi-use sites.
Captain John Voss launched from Victoria in 1901 and sailed around the world
The storied venue will host its last show on Oct. 26
Group petition filed Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court
Summerland Review editor has reported on the community since 1994