Highway 5 reduced to single lane traffic near Vavenby

Road should re-open around 4:30 p.m.

  • Sep. 26, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Highway 5 has been reduced to single lane traffic near Lloyd Road near Vavenby due to downed hydro lines. The road should re-open around 4:30 p.m.

