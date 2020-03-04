Highway 4 closed between Port Alberni and Ucluelet/ Tofino for debris on road

Highway 4 was shut down on Monday as crews worked to remove rock debris from the only road in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet. (Photo - Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Highway 4 between Port Alberni and the Ucluelet-Tofino turnoff is closed again due to debris on the road.

Drive BC is reporting the road will reopen at 2 p.m., with an update around noon.

the EAC Hwy 4 Kennedy Hill Project posted about the closure this morning on its Facebook page, saying there is debris on the road between Toquart Bay and Nahmint Forest Service Road (FSR), and also Upper Taylor Main FSR.

There was a planned closure between 9–11 a.m. on the road closure update Emil Anderson Constuction (EAC) Inc. posted for March 2020.

Drivers can follow traffic updates on the EAC Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/eac.bc.ca.kennedy.hill/ or call the traffic advisory hotline at 1-855-451-7152 for up-t0-date information.

Alberni Valley News