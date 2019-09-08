Highway 4 closed at Cameron Lake after crash

Motorists advised of head-on crash, highway could be closed for hours

Highway 4 near Cameron Lake is closed following a crash tonight, Sept. 8. (Photo submitted)

A crash has completely closed Highway 4 near Cameron Lake.

According to Drive B.C., the vehicle incident Sunday night “has the highway closed. Assessment in progress. Crews are en route.”

A motorist near the crash scene said fire crews advised that the head-on crash will have the highway closed for two to six hours. Drive B.C. hasn’t posted further updates.

Earlier Sunday, about 8:30 p.m., the Nanoose Bay Volunteer Fire Department advised motorists that a crash at Highway 19 and Northwest Bay Road had the highway closed in both directions, and that scene was cleared at 9 p.m.

