Highway 3A expected to open to alternating traffic at 2 p.m. Tuesday

Work is still underway to clear a slide that occurred near Yellow Lake

A truck comes to a stop at the site of a mudslide on Highway 3A.

Highway 3A will be opened to limited alternating traffic starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

An update from DriveBC Tuesday morning at 8:23 a.m. stated, “the road will be moving to single lane alternating traffic at the top of every hour to clear the traffic.”

This will be the first time motorists have been able to use the road since the slide occurred around 6 a.m. Friday, April 13.

The slide is about 18.5 kilometres east of Keremeos at Yellow Lake. A large amount of mud slide down from above, across the highway and into the popular fishing lake.

Flaggers are encouraging commuters to avoid Green Mountain Road due to its condition and rushing water in ditches close to the highway along with water spilling onto the road in some points.

The official detour for those trying to get to Penticton from Keremeos is to take Highway 3 to Osoyoos and then get on Highway 97 to the Kaleden junction. From Penticton to Keremeos take Highway 97 to Osoyoos and get on Highway 3.

The next update is expected at 2 p.m.