Highway 3A closed because of mudslide for at least another day

There is no estimate on when Highway 3A may be reopened between Keremeos and Penticton.

DriveBC issued an update just after 12 p.m. Saturday stating, “Closed in both directions 18.5 km east of Keremeos because of Mud Slide. No estimated time of opening.”

Another update is not expected until Sun., April 15 at 12 p.m.

A large mudslide Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. near Yellow Lake Frida closed the road. Crews have been working to assess and cleanup the road since.

Mud was still flowing late morning Friday.

View from the chopper of the Yellow Lake mudslide, currently closing #BCHwy3A, near #Keremeos. No est. opening at this time.

An official detour is setup just at the Keremeos bypass rerouting people to take Highway 3 to Osoyoos and then go on Highway 97 to Kaleden to get to Penticton. From Penticton motorists should take Highway 97 to Osyooos and then get on Highway 3.

Use of Green Mountain Road is being restricted to local traffic as the road is not maintained for high traffic volumes and water is rushing fast in waterways near the road and in places spilling onto the road. Emergency vehicles are still using Green Mountain Road. Flaggers are manning access to Green Mountain Road from the Keremeos bypass.

Rumours on sevaral Facebook groups have stated that a toll is setup on Green Mountain Road. That is not true.

Check back for more updates as they become available.